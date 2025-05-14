Pakistan captures another Indian spy after Kulbhushan, says ex-foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that Pakistan has arrested another Indian spy, following the capture of Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016.

In an interview with ARY News, Chaudhry, said that the Indian spy identified as Chakarwedi, was operating a business in Iran, was arrested near the Iran-Pakistan border in Balochistan.

He said that India is using Iranian and Afghan territories to conduct operations against Pakistan and urged Pakistan to engage with Iran to prevent its soil from being used for such activities.

Chaudhry criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech, noting that Modi reiterated old rhetoric without acknowledging mediators or U.S. President Donald Trump’s post about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He suggested that Modi’s “wounded ego” could lead to unpredictable actions.

Commenting on India-Iran relations, Chaudhry described the Indian media’s treatment of the Iranian Foreign Minister as “deplorable” and stated that Iran may have realized that friendship with India is unreliable.

Reflecting on past diplomacy, Chaudhry revealed that Modi’s 2015 visit to Lahore was not disclosed to him as Foreign Secretary at the time, though the meeting was positive but yielded no progress.

He recounted that the Indian Ambassador had conveyed Modi’s ambition to achieve what others could not, but Modi later recognized the complexity of the issue and shifted to a hardline stance.

Chaudhry also highlighted Pakistan’s strong ties with China, emphasizing that China has consistently supported Pakistan’s position without interfering in its internal affairs, and Pakistan has reciprocated this support.

The ceasefire, which came into effect over the weekend, marks a positive step towards reducing tensions between the two nations.

The announcement follows praise from President Trump, who hailed the decision as a testament to strength, wisdom, and fortitude on both sides.

Eleven soldiers and 40 civilians were martyred while 78 soldiers and 121 civilians sustained injuries during Indian aggression against Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, “On the night of 6-7 May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks targeting innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly”.