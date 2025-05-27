Ajai Sahni rejects Indian claims of destroying PAF’s infrastructure as ludicrous

NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Analyst, Dr. Ajai Sahni, has rejected the India’s claims of destroying 20% of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) infrastructure as ludicrous.

In an interview with journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire, Dr. Sahni, Executive Director of the South Asia Terrorism Portal, criticized the Modi government’s handling of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan as a demonstration of “complete incompetence and irresponsibility.”

“There is an insatiable hunger for publicity, and that is the gravest weakness of this government,” Sahni said. “Incompetence is very clear. There is no one in the Modi government who has a significant understanding of military strategy, warfare, or defense.”

Dr. Sahni categorically rejected the Indian government’s assertions that it caused substantial damage to alleged Kashmiri militants’ infrastructure in Pakistan.

He specifically labeled the claim that 20% of PAF’s infrastructure had been destroyed as not just exaggerated, but “ludicrous.” “There was no destruction of any core asset,” he emphasized.

“India’s claim that it destroyed 20% of PAF infrastructure is not just exaggerated — it’s a ludicrous claim. There was no destruction of any core asset.” ~ Ajai Sahni, India’s Defence Analyst pic.twitter.com/KGg6OvUc2b — Fidato (@tequieremos) May 26, 2025

Highlighting deeper concerns, Sahni noted: “India’s first failure is a failure of competence, and the second is a failure of responsibility. We did not enter this conflict with the seriousness it deserves.”

Earlier, Indian author and former senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Avay Shukla has expressed grave concerns about the state of the nation, stating that India is becoming a “nation of duffers” and is regressing to the “Neanderthal stage.”

In an interview with journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire, Shukla asserted that India is evolving in the wrong direction. “It is clear that the Indian side of the LAC is one big duffer zone all the way to Kanyakumari,” he remarked, adding, “Other countries evolve for the better, we have been consistently doing it for the worse, and are proud of it.”