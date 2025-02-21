Ajay Devgn had affair with Tabu, Ileana D’Cruz?

Days after Kajol’s tweet wishing herself on Valentine’s Day, self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK, has made shocking claims about her marriage with Ajay Devgn.

Several speculated that there might be trouble in their marriage after the Bollywood actress skipped wishing her husband on Valentine’s Day.

Now, KRK has claimed that the reason behind the tweet was Ajay Devgn’s betrayal.

The actor-turned-film critic alleged that Kajol found out about her husband’s extramarital affairs with his co-star Tabu and Ileana D’Cruz.

“Finally @itsKajolD understood the reality! Bhai Ne Bahut Mauj Karli Tabu, Ileana etc ke saath (Brother had a great time with Tabu, Ileana D’Cruz, etc),” he wrote in a post on X.

Pertinent to note here that KRK has been widely known for his outrageous claims about Bollywood celebrities.

In 2016, Ajay Devgn accused him of getting payment from filmmaker Karan Johar for tweeting positive reviews of his film and bashing Devgn’s title which clashed with his film.

The controversy erupted when reports surfaced at the time that Karan Johar paid Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, INR0.25 million to tweet positive reviews of his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and give negative reviews to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay.’

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is best friends with the filmmaker, retweeted her husband’s post while expressing her surprise and shock over the report.

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in February 1999 and welcomed daughter Nysa in 2003 and son Yug in 2011.