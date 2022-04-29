Ajay Devgn gets candid about married life; feels ‘only love’ is not sufficient

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn got candid about his married life with wife Kajol, admits having troubles and disagreements in the relationship.

During the promotions of his upcoming Bollywood title ‘Runway 34’, action hero Ajay Devgn details his relationship with wife-actor Kajol after their marriage. It happened so when the host questioned him about sustaining the marriage successfully, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor said, “It is sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

“Disagreements are there, but you need to manage them because minds can’t be alike. We come to terms and discuss what is right and what is wrong and that’s how it’s gonna work,” Devgn explained. “You also have to understand the other person’s point of view. The first thing is that you need to be very open about when you think you are wrong, you should just apologize and get over with it, then it works. If you stay by your egos then it’s not gonna work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Responding about being ‘lovey dovey’ in real life as well like reel, Devgn clarified that he is not quite a ‘physical person’. “I care for people, I care a lot and I show in different ways,” actor said. “Love transforms into partnership, responsibility, and care and that is stronger than love because only love cannot just make it work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

On the work front, Devgn will be seen in the newly-released ‘Runway 34’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh. Devgn’s self-directorial is based on true events from 2015 and revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility.

Comments