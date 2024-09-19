The recent development involving India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, being summoned by a US court over an alleged assassination plot is nothing short of alarming. It raises significant questions about the extent of India’s involvement in covert operations and the tactics employed to silence dissent. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer and outspoken advocate for the Khalistan movement, has accused the Indian government—more specifically, its intelligence agency, RAW—of orchestrating a plan to kill him.

Now, one might ask: are these allegations far-fetched, or do they reflect a more sinister reality about how dissenters are handled by powerful nations? Pannun, who has been a thorn in the side of India’s current administration, believes he’s being targeted for nothing more than advocating for self-determination. His call for a referendum on Khalistan, a separate Sikh state, has long been controversial, but does that justify what he claims is a life-threatening plot against him? The evidence he’s reportedly presented must hold some weight, as it has compelled an American court to take the extraordinary step of summoning someone of Doval’s stature.

It’s not just a matter of a legal case; this summons casts a glaring spotlight on the growing concern over India’s reach in foreign territories. The accusations, if proven true, would suggest that India is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to silence critics of Prime Minister Modi’s government. This is a government that has faced persistent criticism for its handling of human rights and suppression of minority movements. Pannun’s lawsuit underscores a broader narrative: those who challenge India’s internal policies—particularly under Modi’s leadership—risk being hunted, even abroad. The international community cannot afford to turn a blind eye to such claims. If India is indeed using its intelligence agencies to suppress voices beyond its borders, it poses a serious threat to global democratic principles. Pannun’s commitment to continuing his activism, despite these threats, is a testament to the resilience of those who fight for their beliefs. However, his case also serves as a stark reminder of the personal costs that come with challenging powerful regimes.

Ajit Doval: The Mastermind Behind Terrorism in Pakistan

India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, has long been seen as the architect of India’s covert and aggressive tactics against Pakistan. Pakistan got solid evidences against Doval that Doval has single-handedly orchestrated a series of terror plots within Pakistan, using banned outfits as pawns to destabilize the country. His “offensive defence” doctrine isn’t just aggressive; it’s a direct attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty. Doval’s fingerprints are increasingly being found in some of the most violent incidents across Pakistan, raising the question: Is he India’s puppet master behind terrorism? The answer is “Yes”.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan & Banned Outfits: Doval’s Weapon of Choice

One of the most concrete evidence against Doval that he support and funding banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This banned outfit has been responsible for numerous acts of terror, claiming countless innocent lives, and yet, India—under Doval’s leadership—has allegedly been pouring resources into keeping the TTP alive and operational. It’s no coincidence that whenever Pakistan starts making progress towards peace, a TTP attack derails it. The pattern is clear, and Doval’s role in fostering this chaos cannot be ignored. India is funding TTP and other banned outfits through Afghanistan. In one and more public space Ajit Doval has accepted that “We will fund more and are helping those outfits against Pakistan”.

Fanning the Flames in Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan’s most troubled province, has been a hotspot of terrorism for years, and there’s growing evidence that Ajit Doval has played a pivotal role in fueling the violence there. By supporting separatist (terrorist) groups in Balochistan, Doval has allegedly ensured that Pakistan remains distracted by internal conflicts. The funding of such groups by Indian intelligence, at Doval’s behest, has turned Balochistan into a breeding ground for unrest and insurgency, all while India pretends to maintain clean hands on the global stage. Pakistan has presented irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism and destabilization within Pakistan’s sovereign territory. The dossier, a meticulously compiled document, outlines India’s clandestine operations through its intelligence agency, RAW, and its funding of banned outfits in Balochistan. Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor of India, has been implicated as a key orchestrator of these destabilizing efforts.

Funding Terrorism as State Policy

Doval’s strategies go far beyond a simple retaliation for geopolitical disagreements. His methodical support for terrorism inside Pakistan is part of a broader, well-calculated campaign to weaken the country from within. From orchestrating bomb blasts in urban centres to backing militant networks in tribal areas, Doval has used Pakistan’s vulnerabilities to his advantage. What makes these actions particularly dangerous is that they seem to be a deliberate policy under Ajit Doval’s guidance. India’s covert financial support to terrorist organizations like the TTP and others is not a mere allegation—it’s a troubling reality that has repeatedly reared its head. Doval’s policy of using terrorism to achieve strategic goals, while masquerading as a legitimate security strategy, is nothing short of state-sponsored terror.

The Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an alleged Indian spy arrested in Pakistan, was accused of orchestrating terror activities in Balochistan and Karachi. Many believe that Jadhav’s actions were part of a broader intelligence strategy masterminded by Doval to weaken Pakistan’s security.

Sabotaging CPEC

Evidence surfaced that Doval tried multiple times to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by funding terrorist groups to attack infrastructure projects. These acts are seen as an attempt to hinder Pakistan’s economic progress and its partnership with China.

The Global Community Must Hold Doval Accountable

The international community cannot afford to ignore Doval’s blatant role in spreading terrorism in Pakistan. His involvement in funding and orchestrating terror incidents is a direct violation of international norms. If Ajit Doval continues to operate unchecked, it not only endangers Pakistan but sets a dangerous precedent for how state actors can use terrorism as a political tool. Global leaders must act decisively to curb Doval’s destructive agenda. Ajit Doval’s role in fostering terrorism within Pakistan cannot be understated. From funding banned outfits like the TTP to igniting separatist movements, Doval is at the centre of a carefully constructed plan to destabilize Pakistan, and Sikh community. It’s high time the international community recognizes the real culprit behind the terrorism incidents in Pakistan, Canada and even in India is only one—and that culprit is Ajit Doval.