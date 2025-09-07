567 platoons deployed across Azad Kashmir ahead of Awami Action Committee strike

MUZZAFFARABAD: Authorities have ordered the deployment of 567 platoons across Azad Kashmir to maintain law and order during the strike called by the Awami Action Committee.

According to details, platoons will be stationed across 10 districts. Muzaffarabad will have 86 platoons, Neelum 43, Jhelum Valley 44, Rawalakot 77, Bagh 62, Sudhnoti 55, Haveli 31, Mirpur 76, Kotli 41, and Bhimber 50.

It is worth mentioning that just a day earlier, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter organized a grand rally in Leepa Valley to mark Pakistan’s Defence Day.

Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi led the rally.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the rally saw participation from Hurriyat leaders, representatives of political and religious parties in AJK, people from various walks of life, and a large number of students.

Participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan and the veterans of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In December last year, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) withdrew the presidential ordinance banning peaceful protests.

According to the notification issued here, the AJK government withdrew the controversial presidential ordinance following successful talks between the government and the Joint Public Action Committee (JAAC).

The development came after, a complete strike was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday (December 5).