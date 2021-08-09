AJK Assembly to elect new President on August 17: election commission

MUZAFFARABAD: Presidential election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be held on August 17, ARY News reported on Monday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission has announced schedule for presidential election in the region.

The candidates could submit their nomination papers for the presidential polls on August 12, the election commission said.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers till August 16. Polling for the election will be held on August 17 from 10:00 in the morning till 2:00 PM, according to the election commission.

Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s 53 members will cast their votes to elect new president of the region.

The Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir supreme court will administer oath to the new president on August 24.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tenure of incumbent president Masood Khan will complete on August 24.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI bagged majority of seats of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly in recently held elections. The party’s candidate Abdul Qayyum Niazi returned elected in the prime minister’s election with 33 votes in the house of 53 members.