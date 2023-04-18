AJK Assembly session adjourned without electing new PM

MUZAFFARABAD: A session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly to elect a new prime minister (PM) was adjourned again without the poll being held, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the AJK Legislative Assembly was adjourned fourth time without any proceedings to elect new prime minister (PM) following the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the regional high court in a contempt case.

The session on Monday was adjourned to meet at 2pm on Tuesday but the House resumed its sitting at 8 pm only to be adjourned soon after the recitation of the verses of Holy Quran and Naat by the deputy speaker, who was in the chair.

The assembly session has been requisitioned by the opposition after the disqualification former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the AJK High Court on April 11 for indirectly accusing the judiciary of hindering his government’s functioning and interfering in the executive’s domain through the grant of stay orders.

Under the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, when the office of prime minister falls vacant during the in-session House, it (LA) shall forthwith proceed to elect new leader of the house setting aside the routine agenda.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified

The full court of the Azad Kashmir (AJK) High Court disqualified Prime Minister (PM) Tanvir Ilyas in a contempt of court case.

The court had summoned AJK PM Tanveer Iliyas in a contempt notice taken on his speech at a public meeting criticizing the stay orders and said the practice was affecting performance of the government.

The bench also sentenced the regional prime minister till rising the court. “Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir has committed contempt of the court,” the bench said in its verdict.

