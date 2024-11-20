AJK body gives protest call against Presidential Ordinance

MUZAFFARABAD: The Joint People’s Action Committee has again given a protest call of shutter down strike in Azad Kashmir from December 05.

The committee has issued protest call against imposition of a presidential ordinance by the Azad Kashmir administration.

The Joint People’s Action Committee has given the strike call in a meeting to protest against arrests made in Rawalakot and Mirpur.

The committee demanded the end of the newly promulgated presidential ordinance and implementation of the charter of demand.

It is to be mentioned here that the new presidential ordinance has made it mandatory to get permission of the administration for holding any protest.

The people of the territory had observed shutter down and wheel-jam strike in Azad Kashmir in May this year to press for demands of cheaper electricity and flour.

All trade centres, offices and academic institutions were closed in Rawalakot, Mirpur and other areas of the region on the protest call.

The protesters had also staged demonstrations demanding release of the people arrested during protests.