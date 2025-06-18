AJK presents over Rs300 billion budget 2025-26

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Wednesday presented its more than 300 billion Rupees budget for the next fiscal year 2025-26 with a development outlay of Rs. 49 billion.

Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan presented the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26 and revised estimates for the current fiscal year in the Legislative Assembly session chaired by the speaker Ch. Latif Akbar.

Finance Minister said that the total estimate for the upcoming fiscal year—including development and non-development expenditure was set at Rs. 310.20 billion, while the revised total for the current fiscal year 2024–25 was Rs. 224 billion.

He mentioned that due to the efforts of the current government and the support of the federal government, an increase of Rs. 86.20 billion was being made for the next fiscal year.

“The current government has been in power for over two years and has not only ensured the availability of significant financial resources but has also maintained fiscal discipline—considered a major achievement. By allocating Rs. 49 billion in development funds for the upcoming year, the government aims to accelerate the pace of progress and has prioritized productive and social sectors, “Khan maintained.

Following the footsteps of federal government, an increase of ten percent in the salaries of government employees and 7 percent in the pension of retired government employees has also been announced in the next fiscal year budget.

Elaborating the statistics of the budget, Khan said that estimated total income for FY 2025–26 was fixed as Rs. 261.20 billion whileEstimated total non-development expenditure will be Rs. 261.20 billion and Development expenditure Rs. 49 billion will be provided by the federal government.

While giving the income breakdown, he said Inland Revenue Department will collect Rs. 85 billion, Land Record & Settlement Rs. 180 million, Stamps: Rs. 500 million, AJK Transport Authority: Rs. 70 million, Armed Services Board: Rs. 40 million, Law & Order (Administration of Justice) Rs. 320 million, Police (Home): Rs. 256 million, Prisons: Rs. 2.5 million, Communication & Works: Rs. 625 million, Education: Rs. 290 million, Health: Rs. 250 million, Food: Rs. 550 million, Agriculture: Rs. 120 million, Wildlife/Fisheries: Rs. 90 million, Livestock & Dairy Development: Rs. 50 million, Forests: Rs. 5 billion, Electricity department Rs. 19.58 billion, Printing Press: Rs. 1.2 billion, Industries Rs. 555 million, Labour department Rs. 6.5 million, Sericulture Rs. 6.5 million, Minerals: Rs. 1.3 billion, Tourism: Rs. 150 million, Social Welfare: Rs. 200,000, Religious Affairs: Rs. 900 million and Rs. 12.64 will be generated in Miscellaneous head.

He said the government will receive Rs. 104.90 billion in the head of Federal Variable Grants, Rs. 1 billion in the head of water use charges and will collect Rs. 1.2 billion in the head of loans and advances from the government employees.

Highlighting the expenditure, he said the biggest amount of Rs. 9.2665 had been allocated for Services & General Administration department, while for Board of Revenue: Rs. 1.9875 billion, Stamps: Rs. 482 million, Land Record & Settlement: Rs. 636 million, Relief & Rehabilitation: Rs. 2.0128 billion, Pensions: Rs. 49 billion, Public Relations: Rs. 431.3 million, Judiciary: Rs. 3.8954 billion, Home department /Police: Rs. 11.3466 billion, Prisons: Rs.472.3 million, Civil Defense: Rs. 518.3 million, Armed Services Board: Rs. 132.5 million, Communication & Public Works: Rs. 6.7023 billion, Education: Rs. 52.7867 billion, Public Health: Rs. 26.2749 billion, Sports, Youth & Culture, Agriculture: Rs. 1.304 billion, Livestock & Dairy Development: Rs. 1.1858 billion, Food: Rs. 473.7 million, State Trading Rs. 37.99428 billion ( wheat subside), Forests, Wildlife & Fisheries: Rs. 2.2567 billion, Cooperatives: Rs. 224 million, Energy & Water Resources: Rs. 12.927 billion, Local Government & Rural Development: Rs. 1.1144 billion, Industry, Labour & Minerals: Rs. 366.9 million, Printing Press: Rs. 1.763 billion, Sericulture: Rs. 1.638 billion, Tourism & Archaeology: Rs. 2.287 billion, Miscellaneous: Rs. 31.3862 billion and for capital Expenditures Rs. 5 billion.

Highlighting the allocation for development schemes of different sectors, the finance minister said Rs. 9 billion had been allocated for agriculture & Livestock department, for Civil Defense/SDMA Rs. 1.5 billion, Development Authorities Rs. 3.45 billion, and Education Rs. 5 billion, Environment: Rs. 1.5 billion, Forests & Watershed: Rs. 8 billion, Wildlife & Fisheries: Rs. 750 million, Public Health: Rs. 6 billion, Industry & Minerals: Rs. 9.2 billion, AJK TEVTA: Rs. 2.8 billion, Governance/Miscellaneous: Rs. 2.035 billion,Transport: Rs. 300 million, Information & Media Development: Rs. 2 billion, Information Technology Rs. 8 billion, Local Government & Rural Development: Rs. 5 billion,Physical Planning & Housing, Rs. 2.465 billion, Energy & Water Resources: Rs. 4.8 billion, Research & Development: Rs. 1.4 billion, Land Administration & Management: Rs. 1.15 billion, Social Welfare & Women’s Development Rs. 3 billion, Sports & Youth & Culture: Rs. 5 billion, Tourism Rs. 7 billion, and for Communication & Works Rs. 15 billion.