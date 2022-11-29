AJK declares results of first phase of local councils’ polls

MUZAFFARABAD: The election authority has notified official results of the Local Government polls in three districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The result of 664 seats of the local councils from total 669 seats in the first phase of the local councils’ election has officially been announced.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leading with 197 seats, closely followed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagging 194 seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have 127 seats and the independent candidates have won 121 seats of local councils in the region.

Muslim Conference declared winner on 22 seats and JKPP, Tehreek-e-Labbaik and Jamaat Islami have won single seat each.

Among total 74 seats of district councilors the result of 73 seats has been announced. PTI has won 32 seats of district councilors, PPP trailing behind with 22 winning candidates, while PML-N has won 11 seats of councilors.

Four independent candidates bagged district council seats, while three candidates of the Muslim Conference returned elected. Moreover, JKPP also won a seat of district council.

The results of 531 seats of the union council and local council members have been declared from overall 535 seats. People’s Party has won most 158 seats, while the PTI trailing with 148 UC members, PML-N has bagged 98 union council seats, the Muslim Conference 17 seats, while 108 independents have also returned elected on UC seats. JI and TL have won a seat of union council each.

After a long wait of over three decades, the first phase of the local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was held on Sunday (Nov 27).

A total of 2716 candidates including 900 independent candidates were in the election race for 595 seats in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley and Hattian Bala districts, while in second phase, polling will be conducted in four districts of Poonch division on December 3.

