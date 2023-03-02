Thursday, March 2, 2023
AJK-GB bus service to be launched on March 23

A bus service between the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regions will be launched on March 23, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The AJK and GB governments announced the commencement of development work on the Shounter tunnel. The GB Chief Minister (CM) Khalid Khurshid said that the tender was issued for a 50-kilometre-long road linked to the Shounter tunnel.

Moreover, the AJK Prime Minister (PM) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the government established a ministerial committee for the Shounter tunnel project.

