AJK government places 10-day ban on tourism amid COVID surge

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Wednesday announced a 10-day ban on tourism in the region amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the home department of the AJK government, the ban on tourism would remain in place for 10 days between 19 and 29 July.

All tourist spots will remain closed during the period starting from 19 July and culminating on 29 July, it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that COVID-19 cases have witnessed an alarming surge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled on July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign.

According to a report on Tuesday quoting sources in the national ministry for health, the Covid positivity ratio in the AJK has reached beyond 10 percent and during the last 24 hours, out of 723 tests performed, 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Muzaffarabad district remains the most affected from the virus, followed by Poonch and Pallandri,” they said adding that 36 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from Muzaffarabad, the capital of region while Poonch and Pallandri reported 21 and 13 cases respectively.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz have already launched their political campaign in the AJK.

The schedule of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to address the rallies of his party candidates in connection with elections has also been finalized.

According to a schedule, PM Imran will address a public rally in the Bagh district of AJK on July 17. The premier will also visit Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to address public gatherings ahead of polls in AJK.