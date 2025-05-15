AJK govt allocates Rs1 bln relief fund for victims of Indian aggression

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said the state government had allocated Rs1 billion monetary relief fund for AJK victims of Indian aggression.

While paying rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for their landslide victory in the recent war with India for defense of the motherland, he said that the war was a difficult task and the one on whom it was imposed could tell it better.

“We pay tributes to the Pakistani army and entire nation including the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for defeating India’s war madness”, the minister expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held to distribute relief amounts cheques among the victims of the recent Indian aggression against various parts of Haveli District besides other parts of AJK, at PWD Guest House in Haveli.

“With the convincing defeat of fascist Modi-led India, the Kashmir issue has been highlighted at the international level, since the whole world has recognized the success of Operation “Banyan Marsoos” and our Shaheens”, the minister underlined.

Paying tributes to the bereaved families of the martyrs who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives due to India’s unprovoked shelling, the minister said the people of AJK and Pakistan were mentally prepared for war.

Unveiling the monetary compensatory package for the families of the martyrs and those injured in Indian unprovoked assault on various parts of AJK, Rathore said that the AJK government of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq allocated a fund of one billion rupees for the people living on the LoC.

He said that complete unity and harmony emerged among the entire nation, including the AJK population during the Indian aggression.

Rathore said that during the shelling in Haveli Kahuta, the performance of all government departments was exemplary, for which they deserved congratulations.

The minister emphasized that it was the need of the hour that we should refrain from confrontation against each other, since we were in a state of war and we needed to be prepared at all times, to frustrate every misadventure of the enemy.

He said that Kashmiris had been sacrificing their lives for over seven decades. “The time is not far away, and the innocent oppressed Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir will get their fundamental right of self-determination, he added.