AJK govt unveils Rs232.47 bn budget for FY2023-24

MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Wednesday presented a ‘tax-free’ budget worth over Rs232.47 billion for the financial year 2023-24, ARY News reported.

Senior Minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Ahmed Noor presented the budget worth over Rs232.47 billion in the budget session of AJK Legislative Assembly which met in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Rs42 billion have been allocated in the budget for development projects. A revised budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, worth Rs156.0947 billion was also presented for approval.

To improve the economic condition of the employees, the finance minister said that the government while keeping in view its resources will contemplate increasing the salary and pension of the government employees on the pattern of the federal government employees.

While presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24, Waqar Ahmad Noor said that the total estimated non-development expenditure for the next financial year was Rs190.047 billion, which included Rs7.5669 billion for Services and General Administration, Rs1.672 billion for Board of Revenue, Rs0.044 billion for Stamps and Rs51.300 million for Land Record and Settlement.

Similarly, Rs1,992.200 mln for relief and rehabilitation, Rs35 billion for pension, Rs379.300 million for public relations, Rs3.0114 billion for Judiciary, Rs8.1372 billion for police, Rs0.3269 billion for jails, Rs398.600 million for Civil Defense and Rs100.8 million rupees for Armed Services Board.

For the Communication and Public Works department, Rs40.133 billion for Education and Rs17.526 billion for public health.

Furthermore, budget estimates for Sports, Youth, Culture & Transport Rs183.2millions, Rs266.2 million for religious affairs, Rs746.6 million for social welfare and women affairs, Rs1.0616 billion for agriculture, Rs964.600 million for livestock and dairy development.

The finance minister said that Rs372.4 million for food, Rs14.53 billion for State Trading, Rs1.7856 billion for Forests/ Wildlife/Fisheries, Rs25.5 million for Cooperative, Rs10.64 billion for Energy and Water Resources, Rs817.4 million for Local Government & Rural Development, Rs278.2 million Industries, Labour & Minerals Resources, Rs156 million for Printing Press, Rs140.2 million for Sericulture, and Rs176.9 million for Tourism & Archaeology.

He said that capital expenditure worth 4 billion was also included in the budget estimates. The total revenue estimate for the next fiscal year 2023-24, he said, was 166.45 billion rupees which included rupees 44 billion from Inland Revenue, 150 million from Land Record and Settlement, Stamps 400 million, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Transport Authority 65 million, Armed Services Board 40 million, Law and Order 145 million, Interior (Police) 240 million rupees, Jails 0.8 million rupees,

The Communication & Works 650 million rupees, Education 280 million rupees, Health 160 million, Food 400 million, Agriculture 11 million, Wildlife/Fisheries 75 million, Livestock & Dairy Development 40 million, Forests 1.2 billion, Electricity 25 billion, Printing Press 100 million, Industries 45 million, Labour 5 million, Sericulture 5 million, Minerals 100 million, Tourism 12 million, Social Welfare 0.2 million, Religious Affairs 70 million, and Miscellaneous 656 million. On development budget estimates for the FY 2023-24.

The finance minister said that an amount of 900 million rupees has been proposed for agriculture and livestock and Rs150 million for civil defence / SDMA, 345 million for development institutions, 4.3 billion for education, 150 million for the environment, 800 million rupees for forests/watershed, 75 million for wildlife and fisheries, 3 billion rupees for public health, 520 million for industry and minerals.