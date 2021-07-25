Polling for AJK Legislative Assembly gets underway

MUZAFFARABAD: Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has begun, amid strict security measures, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, 5129 polling stations have been established for 3.2 million registered voters out of which 826 have been declared most sensitive and 1209 as sensitive deploying additional forces.

Polling that started at 08:00am will continue until 05:00pm without any break while results at the polling stations will be announced after one hour of the conclusion of the polling.

Over 40 thousand security personals including PAK Army, FC, Rangers & Police will perform duties to ensure peaceful polling.

According to data, 701 candidates are contesting for 45 general seats including 12 refugee seats in Pakistan. A tough contest is being expected between three main political parties Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) while on 7 seats regional parties Muslim Conference (MC) and Jammu Kashmir peoples party (JK-PP)’s candidates are in a tough contest against candidates of major political parties, on 6 MC and on one JKPP.

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

The remaining 8 seats are reserved out of which five are for women, and one each for overseas Kashmiris, technocrats and religious scholars.

Gallup Survey

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the most popular party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and is likely to win the upcoming election in the region schedule on July 25, according to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

The Gallup Pakistan survey put PTI ahead of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been placed at the third position.

According to a survey of Gallup Pakistan, 44 per cent in AJK think that PTI will win the elections while PML-N has 12 per cent and PPP 9 per cent popularity.