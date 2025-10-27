PML-N, PPP agree to oust AJK govt through no-confidence move

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed to remove the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government through a no-confidence motion, following detailed consultations with President Asif Ali Zardari on the region’s political instability, ARY News reported.

The committee, comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, and Amir Muqam, briefed the president on the latest political developments in AJK. Sources said the meeting focused on bringing political stability and reviewing the possibility of an in-house change in the region.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the meeting, senior leaders from both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) spoke to the media and confirmed that important decisions had been taken regarding the current AJK government.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said the Prime Minister had constituted a committee to address the political instability in Azad Kashmir. “The committee met the President today to brief him on the evolving situation,” he added.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the opposition parties had agreed to move a no-confidence motion against the current AJK government.

“We have had a detailed discussion with the President today. The PML-N has decided to sit in the opposition, and it’s time to move toward new elections,” Kaira said.

He added that the goal is to restore political stability and resolve the issues facing Azad Kashmir. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in Saudi Arabia, and we will finalize our next course of action after consulting him,” Kaira noted.

Kaira emphasized that both parties respected each other’s internal decisions, saying, “We have accepted each other’s choices — that’s how this understanding was reached.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the PML-N will not be part of the AJK government, adding that his party will support the PPP in the no-confidence move.

“We have taken the President into confidence over our decisions. The current AJK government has failed to deliver and meet public expectations,” he said.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal echoed similar views, saying that the existing setup in AJK had failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

“A committee was formed to resolve the crisis, and now both the PML-N and PPP have reached a consensus to bring change through a no-confidence motion,” Iqbal stated.

He clarified that the PPP holds the mandate to form the next government in AJK, while the PML-N will play a constructive role from the opposition.

“We are committed to ensuring good governance, development, and prosperity for the people of Azad Kashmir,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal further said both parties agreed on strengthening AJK’s political and governance systems. “Our true commitment is to the people of Azad Kashmir and their progress,” he concluded.