AJK PM announces to celebrate Eidul Fitr at LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has announced to spend Eid day at the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has decided to celebrate Eid with the soldiers, who are safeguarding the borders of the motherland.

During his visit to LOC, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir will also meet the families affected people by the Indian firing and visit the refugee camps in AJK.

It may be recalled that a meeting of the Central Route Hilal Committee was held under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in which it was unanimously decided that Eidul Fitr would be held in Pakistan on Tuesday, May 3.

Read more: KP TO CELEBRATE EIDUL FITR TOMORROW, ANNOUNCES CM MAHMOOD KHAN

Big Eidul Fitr congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

The Ulema in their sermons will highlight the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Comments