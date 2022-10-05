AJK PM apologises to Raja Farooq Haider over ruckus in assembly

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Wednesday apologized to former premier of the region and PML-N stalwart Raja Farooq Haider after incumbent law minister hurled mobile phone towards him during the legislative assembly session, ARY NEWS reported.

“I apologise to Farooq Haider over the act committed by the minister and deeply regret it. I respect Raja Farooq Haider a lot,” he said while speaking during the session of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

He further sought apology over remarks against Chaudhry Lateef Akbar and said that he was like a big brother to him.

It is pertinent to mention here that protests erupted in parts of the AJK after Law Minister Faheem Akhter Rabbani in the legislative assembly tossed a mobile phone at Haider, saying he had no right to talk to him in this tone.

He then tried to rush towards Mr Haider, but was prevented from doing so by his colleagues. Later, PM Illyas and Rabbani also tried to pacify the matter and issued a video statement in this regard.

