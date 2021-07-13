AJK witnesses alarming COVID trend as electioneering‎ continues ‎

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 cases have witnessed an alarming surge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled on July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to sources in the national ministry for health, the Covid positivity ratio in the AJK has reached beyond 10 percent and during the last 24 hours, out of 723 tests performed, 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Muzaffarabad district remains the most affected from the virus, followed by Poonch and Pallandri,” they said adding that 36 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK while Poonch and Pallandri reported 21 and 13 cases respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz have already launched their political campaign in the AJK.

The schedule of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to address the rallies of his party candidates in connection with AJK elections has also been finalized.

According to a schedule, PM Imran will address a public rally in the Bagh district of AJK on July 17. The premier will also visit Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to address public gatherings ahead of polls in AJK.

“PM Imran Khan is going to address three rallies in AJK, however, I requested him to address five rallies. Those afraid of facing a defeat are consistently levelling baseless allegations. The opposition parties did not appear whenever they are invited to deliberate on electoral reforms,” Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.