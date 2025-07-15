SHC bins plea for urgent hearing against Ajrak number plates

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed an urgent hearing request challenging the provincial government’s decision to mandate new Ajrak number plates for vehicles, motorcycles.

The plea was filed by social activist Faizan Hussain, who argued that the government’s move to enforce new Ajrak number plates is causing undue hardship to low-income citizens.

The petition highlights that under the Sindh government’s recent notification, motorcycles without the newly designed plates are being penalized, and in some cases, seized.

During today’s hearing, Justice Zulfiqar Sangi remarked that the issue, which involves only a few thousand rupees, should not be prioritized during judicial recess as other pressing cases are also pending.

The SHC directed that the matter be taken up after court vacations.

Petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Mushtaq Tanoli, contended that thousands of motorcyclists are being fined daily, making it a matter of urgent public concern.

The petition argues that citizens had already paid for the previously issued plates—also government-sanctioned—and should not be burdened with additional costs.

It further states that the government should provide the updated plates free of charge and stop fines and vehicle impoundments based on the absence of new Ajrak number plates.

The petition named the Secretary of Excise and Taxation, the Motor Vehicle Registration Wing, and the DIG Traffic as respondents, and seeks a court order directing authorities to distribute the new plates free of cost and halt fines and impoundments until the matter is resolved.