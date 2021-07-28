AK-47 rifle found inside electricity pole in Karachi’s Landhi

KARACHI: In a surprise incident reported in Karachi, a technical team of K-Electric discovered an AK-47 rifle placed inside an electricity pole in the Landhi area during the repair work, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The discovery was made in Landhi’s Tezgam Ground in Karachi when a technical team of K-Electric was carrying out repair work after cutting the electricity pole.

When the electricity pole was removed, the K-Electric team witnessed a rusty AK-47 rifle inside it. The staffers immediately informed the police forces regarding the discovery.

Police rushed to the site immediately and sent the weapon for forensic examination after seizing it.

Police officials said the rifle was apparently a government weapon that was hidden inside the electricity pole. They added that a probe will also uncover the facts whether it was placed inside the pole before its installation.