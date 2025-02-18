Akash Ansari murder case: ATC grants four days’ remand of accused

HYDERABAD: A local court granted physical remand of accused to police on Tuesday in murder case of renowned Sindhi poet Akash Ansari.

An anti-terrorism court granted four days’ physical remand of accused Latif Akash to police for further investigation of the case.

The murder case taken a shocking turn on Monday. Hyderabad district police chief SSP Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar disclosed that Dr. Ansari’s foster son, Latif, has confessed to orchestrating his father’s murder.

During a press conference, SSP Lanjar explained that Dr. Akash died in a fire that broke out in his room, and his son initially gave the impression that it was an accident.

However, during the investigation, police found Latif’s behavior suspicious. After his arrest, he confessed to the crime. Police have also arrested Dr Akash’s driver in the case, recovering the murder weapon.

The accused Latif Akash reportedly had a strained relationship with his father. On the day of the incident, Latif spent time with a friend before returning to his father’s house, where he killed Dr. Akash after brutally torturing him. He then set the house on fire and fled the crime scene.

Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) Dr. Abdul Hameed Mughal, in an interview with ARY News, stated that the victim’s body showed signs of torture, and cut marks suggested a sharp knife was used in the murder.

Sindh’s Minister of Education, Syed Sardar Shah, condemned the killing and confirmed that a sharp-edged object had been used on the neck and back of the victim. It appears that Dr. Akash was murdered before the fire was set.