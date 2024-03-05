24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Akbar S. Babar challenges PTI’s intra-party polls in ECP

Akbar S Babar, founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has once again challenged the intra-party election in ECP, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who later developed differences with its leadership, has filed a plea in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against party’s recently held ‘fraud’ intra-party election.

Later talking to the media, Babar requested that the results of the PTI’s intra-party elections should be declared null and void.

Babar said only 940 people voted in the election which is only 0.11 of the party’s strength.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced results of intra-party elections. According to the results, Barrister Gohar was elected PTI chairman unopposed, Omar Ayub Khan, secretary-general, unopposed, incarcerated, Yasmin Rashid, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab president, unopposed and Ali Amin Gandapur as PTI KP chapter president unopposed.

On December 22, 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

