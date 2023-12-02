Akbar S Babar rejects PTI’s intra-party election

ISLAMABAD: Akbar S Babar, founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the party’s Intra-party elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Akbar S Babar declared the PTI’s intra-party election fraud saying that he had reservations about the intra-party election being more likely to be a selection as candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers for the PTI chairmanship.

He questioned what kind of elections were held by PTI where the founding members were not allowed to contest for the chairmanship.

The PTI founding member said that there is no mention of Caretaker chairman in the party constitution.

Earlier today, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI intra-party polls were held today (Saturday) on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

Prior to this, Akbar S Babar, founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), decided to challenge the intra-party election.

He said he wanted to take party in the intra-party elections, but the “secretariat staff and told us that nomination papers, voter list and election rules do not exist”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Ali Zafar had announced that party Chairman Imran Khan would not be contesting intra-party polls and Barrister Gohar Khan had been nominated for the slot of party chief.