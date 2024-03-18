Akbar S. Babar calls for probe into PTI’s foreign secret bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday called for an investigation into PTI’s secret bank accounts used in ‘foreign funding’۔

Akbar S. Babar put forward the demand for investigation in a letter penned to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and forwarded a copy of it to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar said despite the decision in the PTI’s prohibited funding case some 20 months ago, no action has been taken against PTI’s secret bank accounts being used for foreign funding, he said in his letter.

Babar said that despite the identification, there was no legal action on foreign bank accounts, which can be used in ‘anti-state’ activities.

Akbar S Babar demanded the implementation of all aspects of the decision of the Foreign Funding Case of August 2, 2022 as it is a crime for a political party to open bank accounts abroad and keep them secret۔

ECP ruling

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted a misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case.

The funds were also in violation of Article 6 of the Political Parties Act.