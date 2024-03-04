Akbar S. Babar to challenge PTI’s intra-party election

Akbar S Babar, founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has decided to challenge the intra-party election, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced results of intra-party elections. According to the results, Barrister Gohar was elected PTI chairman unopposed, Omar Ayub Khan, secretary-general, unopposed, incarcerated, Yasmin Rashid, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab president, unopposed and Ali Amin Gandapur as PTI KP chapter president unopposed.

Reacting to the outcome of the PTI intra-party election, Akbar S Babar termed it a ‘fraud’ and announced to challenge it in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“I will challenge the PTI’s intra-party elections in ECP on March 5 (tomorrow).”

Babar said only 940 people voted in the election which is only 0.11 of the party’s strength.

Akbar S Babar was of the view that every PTI leader has a right to contest intra-party elections for party chairman.

On December 22, 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.