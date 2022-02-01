Akbar S Babar to get all PTI foreign funding case record today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday made the secretary ECP in charge to ensure the provision of all secret record of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case to petitioner Akbar S Babar.

The hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case was conducted by a three-member bench headed by the CEC.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI lawyer, Anwar Mansoor said he cannot present his arguments in the case as he has recently recovered from COVID-19.

Petitioner, Akbar S Babar complained before the bench about the non-provision of the secret record of the case. Orders were passed to provide a record of the case, but seems the DG Law is not willing to do so, Babar added.

Present in the hearing, the DG Law said seven to eight volumes of the record are remaining which will be provided to the petitioner latest by today’s evening.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said it is really hard to provide such a huge record in a single day and announced to appoint the secretary ECP as in charge to ensure the provision of all secret records to the petitioner.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until February 9. Talking to newsmen outside the ECP, Akbar S Babar said seven to eight volumes are pending that will be handed over today by the ECP.

He said the documents of the private banks are very much important and after review of the documnets and audit, the details will be presented before the people of the country.

