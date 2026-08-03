Akhilesh Reddy gets eight-year suspension for match-fixing

U.S. international Akhilesh Reddy has been suspended for eight years after being found guilty of match-fixing charges, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Reddy was charged in November with breaching three counts of the sport’s anti-corruption code ⁠during the ongoing franchise-based Abu Dhabi T10 League, and was provisionally suspended.

Reddy, 26, was found guilty by a tribunal of attempting to fix or improperly influence matches, trying to get another player to participate in the ⁠same activities and deleting data and messages from a mobile device relevant to the investigation.

“The ban is backdated to ⁠21 November 2025,” the ICC said in a statement, adding that Reddy’s attempt to ⁠influence another player to participate in corrupt activities did not ⁠succeed.

Reddy last played for the U.S. in April 2025.