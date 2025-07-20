Akhtar Mengal offloaded from Dubai-bound flight at Quetta airport

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was barred from travelling abroad on Sunday after being offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at Quetta Airport.

According to airport sources, his name was placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), preventing him from leaving the country.

In a post on X, Akhtar Mengal confirmed the incident, stating: “I was traveling to Dubai from Quetta and was offloaded. Immigration staff informed me that my name has been put on the PNIL.”

He also remarked that the last time his name appeared on such a list was during the Musharraf era, adding that he mentioned it “for context and comparison.”

The reason for his inclusion on the PNIL has not yet been officially disclosed.

Earlier, Akhtar Mengal announced to call off his party’s 20 days long protest sit-in at the Lakpass area of Mastung district in a press conference.

He said that his party would launch a public outreach movement after ending sit-in.

A rally and a long march from Wadh to Quetta led by Akhtar Mengal, was protesting against arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and police crackdowns on sit-ins.