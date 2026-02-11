Akhtar Mengal's resignation as MNA 'accepted'

Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) group chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s resignation as Member National Assembly (MNA) has been ‘accepted’, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Mengal was elected from NA-256 Khuzdar.

Sources privy to the development confirmed that Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s resignation from the National Assembly has been approved by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

It is to be noted that the BNP-Mengal chief tendered his registration as MNA on September 3, 2024.

Born on 6 October 1962, Akhtar Mengal is a Pakistani politician from Balochistan who is the chairman of Balochistan National Party (Mengal).

He previously served as the chief minister of Balochistan between 1997 and 1998 and later as a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly.

Akhtar Mengal also served as a member of National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 till August 2023.