Akif Saeed appointed SECP chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Akif Saeed as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the federal government today issued a notification and appointed Akif Saeed as the new chairman of SECP with immediate effect.

However, Aamir Ahmed Khan the ex-chairman will continue his services as commissioner of SECP.

On December 13, the federal government appointed Akif Saeed, Abdur Rehman Waraich and Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi as commissioners of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

the government issued a notification and appointed Akif Saeed, Abdur Rehman Waraich and Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi as Commissioner SECP for the period of three years.

According to the rules, the number of commissioners in SECP has increased to 5. Sources said Akif Saeed is a strong candidate for the chairman’s slot.

