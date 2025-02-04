‘Akka’ teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte face off in YRF thriller

Netflix dropped the teaser for its highly-anticipated series ‘Akka,’ starring Bollywood actors Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.

The streaming giant unveiled the clip on Monday at Netflix’s grand event, ‘Next on Netflix’ to announce its upcoming projects for 2025.

Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, ‘Akka’ is set in the 1980s in the fictional city of Pernuru and will show two gangster queens engaged in a bloody battle to reign supreme.

“The series explores a matriarchal society where women reign supreme. The story follows gangster queens whose power is challenged when an outsider brings an unforeseen threat, leading to chaos and a fight for survival,” as per the description by Netflix.

The teaser of the Netflix series opens with Keerthy Suresh leading a group of gangster queens as she is challenged by Radhika Apte’s character.

While Bollywood films usually show male characters engaged in bloody battles, ‘Akka’ tells the story of female gangs, members of which are seen taking up arms and fighting fiercely against their opponents.

The streaming giant is yet to announce a release date for the hotly-anticipated series.

It is to be noted that ‘Akka’ is Radhika Apte’s first acting job after the birth of her daughter in December last year.

The project will be Keerthy Suresh’s second Hindi project following her Bollywood debut with ‘Baby John’ alongside Varun Dhawan.

At the teaser launch, Suresh said, “Akka is an entirely different world that you wouldn’t have seen before. It is about a lot of powerful women coming together. Akka is a show of fierce, and powerful women at its centre.”