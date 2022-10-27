Throwback: When Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard slapped a fan, what happened next!

Once a Bollywood fan of Akshay Kumar was hit in the face by his security; later the actor had to apologize on a public forum.

The incident dates back to 2016 when Bollywood’s Khiladi ended up being in trouble due to the unacceptable behaviour of his security team. It happened so when a fan of Kumar waited for hours outside the airport to click a selfie with the actor and approached him when he came out.

However, the event followed left all the witnesses in shock when an enthusiastic bodyguard of the ‘Ram Setu’ actor struck the fan in his face. One of the spectators of the whole scenario recorded the entire fiasco and uploaded it on the internet.

The video went viral online leading to several social users criticizing the objectionable behaviour displayed by Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard.

Kumar, who was oblivious to the whole incident, later issued a public apology to the fan via his Twitter handle. He also warned his security team to refrain from any such act in future. “What happened that day was unfortunate and uncalled for,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

What happened that day was unfortunate and uncalled for. I was at the airport and I heard a commotion which… https://t.co/bkRW5CZJHx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2016

“I was at the airport and I heard a commotion which made me turn around, I didn’t notice anything wrong so I walked on. It was later brought to my notice that my bodyguard had punched a fan. I have reprimanded him and given him a strict warning for the same. My sincere apology to the fan who was hurt. I hold my fans in the highest regard and such incidents are always upsetting. I will ensure such a scenario is avoided in the future,” read the note by Kumar.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar had quite a packed year with consecutive releases, including ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Cuttputlli’ and ‘Ram Setu’.

