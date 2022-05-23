Akshay Kumar breaks silence on ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ failure

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar finally broke the silence on his latest release ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ bombing at Box Office.

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ hit theatres in March, however, contrary to the hype, the action-comedy fizzled away without creating much impact at Box Office.

Speaking about the BO failure during a recent appearance, Kumar said, “I’ve not just had 13-14 flops, there was again a time in middle where my 8-9 films flopped.”

The ‘Bell Bottom’ actor his wise words to deal with such failures, “I always say you can feel bad for a flop from Friday to Sunday, on Monday you have to pick yourself up and go do another film.”

“And be very happy on the set. You can’t carry around your sad face everywhere. You have to go and enjoy yourself, your work. Good films are only made because you enjoy the film,” he added.

During the same conversation, Kumar further touched upon the increasing number of Pan-Indian remakes being made in Bollywood, and him being a part of it. “I was recently questioned why I am doing two remakes. To which I say, why shouldn’t I? What is the problem in it?” he said.

“My ‘O My God’ was remade in Telugu, the film worked here as well as there, I did their ‘Rowdy Rathore’, it worked there as well as here. So, why does anyone have an issue with that? People have a problem with songs being remixed, why? We are making originals also and remakes also. If there is a good south Indian film and we are taking the rights and remaking here, what’s the issue? People are saying we don’t have talent here, of course, we have talent here, but if we have liked a story then why can’t we remake it in Hindi?” questioned the Bollywood star.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar – who is known for keeping his schedule jam-packed and completing multiple films a year – has a loaded slate for the remaining days of 2022, with ‘Prithiviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, and ‘Ram Setu’ in the pipeline.

