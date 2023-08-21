“I went into a depression after Akshay Kumar’s derogatory comment.”

A former actor and Akshay Kumar’s debut co-star has said that she was in depression because of his derogatory comments.

Indian actor-singer, Shanti Priya, who made her Bollywood debut opposite A-list actor Akshay Kumar in his launching film ‘Saugandh’, recalled when the latter made a derogatory comment about her skin complexion during the filming of their film ‘Ikke Pe Ikka’ and everyone on the set laughed.

In a recent outing with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his digital show, the actor remembered, “I must be 22-23 at the time. Yes, I went into a depression.”

Shanti continued, “My mom was a strong pillar for us because we already faced these things in our industry, whether it is down South or in Hindi. My sister [Bhanupriya] also faced it a lot. Didi used to do Hindi movies. There were a couple of magazines in the Hindi industry where they wrote about Didi when she had pimples, [The magazines] used to say that how much ever pimples she had, that much amount she charges for a movie. I was like ‘What?’ We went through a lot because of our colours. Even now, my sons go through it.”

When asked about his equation with the ‘Oh My God 2’ star after this incident, Shanti replied, “I was not able to talk to him that comfortably. And I think it was my second last day. It was the climax scene and picture khatam ho gaya tha (filming was completed).”

“He has not apologised but he told me, ‘I was just joking, come on man, don’t take seriously, main bus mazak masti kar raha tha (I was just joking).’ I said, ‘Yeah, okay.’ But he has come and spoken to me. He didn’t apologise like ‘I’m really very sorry if I hurt you in any manner’, not that way. But he just told, ‘It was just in a flow and I was just joking. That’s all. You know no, main masti karta hoon (I was just having fun).’ It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I touched something very sensitive, I should have not told that.’ It wasn’t that kind,” she detailed.

On the work front, Shanti Priya took a break from films after the incident and returned to TV screens after many years. She was last seen in the web series ‘Dharavi Bank’ alongside Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

