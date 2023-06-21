‘Its time for change’: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Box Office failures

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar spoke up on the series of his Box Office disasters in the recent past.

In a new interview with an Indian business publication, the Bollywood Khiladi addressed the disastrous year of his career, 2022, when none of his four theatrical and an OTT release could manage an impact on audiences.

Speaking about the lull, Kumar said, “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good, there are all praises and when it’s not, it’s more criticism than you can imagine.”

He continued to admit, “Yes, I am human, and good feels good, and bad feels bad, but I am also proud of the ability I have to move on extremely quickly. What keeps me going is the same will I had on the first day I started work, I love working! And no one can take that away from me! You just have to keep going on, there is no other way.”

“There is a higher power that sees everything and it compounds and gives you back the results of the honest hard work you put in, that’s how I deal with it,” the actor added.

Highlighting the Box Office figures, Kumar was asked if they affect him, to which he replied, “Of course, they do. We are made or we are broken because of the box office numbers. That’s what you call hits and flops.”

“The audiences tell us when we are right and where we are going wrong, and all that is reflected in the box office numbers because if a film does not work, that means people didn’t come to see it, which in turn means that they didn’t connect to it. And it means that’s the time for you to change,” he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ (2021) was the last Box Office hit for Akshay Kumar.

On the film front, Kumar was last seen in his first release of the year ‘Selfiee’. Meanwhile, he has an interesting line-up of films for 2023 including ‘OMG 2’, ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, the untitled ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake and a Marathi title.

Moreover, he also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Hera Pheri’ threequel in the kitty as well.

