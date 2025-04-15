Akshay Kumar shares his views on ‘Sikandar’ box office performance

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to the box office performance of his costar Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The Bollywood superstar’s Eid release failed to perform at the box office as fans slammed the makers for the weak plot and lead character of the film.

In its first week, ‘Sikandar’ lagged far behind Salman Khan’s past Eidul Fitr releases such as ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’

Akshay Kumar, who shares a close bond with Salman Khan, has now reacted to the movie’s performance.

In a recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor was asked about his views on why films headlined by big stars like Salman Khan were not working at the box office.

Responding to the question, Akshay Kumar said, “Aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger zinda hai aur humesha rahega (This cannot happen. Tiger is alive and always will be).”

The ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ star went on to label Salman Khan a ‘tiger,’ saying “Mera dost hai (He is my friend). He will always be there.”

Directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

The film also stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan.