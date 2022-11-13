Akshay Kumar opts out of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ for THIS reason

As the up-and-coming starlet, Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in the next film of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise, the latter has revealed the reason for his exit.

There has been much noise for some time about the casting of the Bollywood Khiladi in two threequels and a sequel of his successful franchises, including ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’.

However, as per the latest reports from Indian media outlets, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is indeed happening, though not with Akshay Kumar as Raju but the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star, Kartik Aaryan.

Moreover, Kumar himself has also confirmed the news in his recent outing at a leadership summit.

Upon being questioned about the speculations of his exit from the franchise, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor said, “Hera Pheri has been a part of me. A lot of people have memories, even I have good memories about it and even I feel sad too that the film has not been made since so many years, like part 3 of the film.”

“And like I said, we have to dismantle things, we have to start thinking in a different way.”

He continued to explain, “The film was offered to me, I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything… I was not satisfied; I was not happy with it. I have to just not say it, I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out. I took a step behind.”

“For me, it’s a part of my life, my journey in a huge way. I feel very sad too. I feel very sad that I’m unable to do it because I am not happy with how the things have changed… with the creative thing. I am not happy with it so, I just backed out.”

Furthermore, Kumar acknowledged and apologized to his fanbase for the disappointment. He said, “Just yesterday, I saw ‘No Raju, No Hera Pheri.’ As much as hurt they are, I myself am hurt. It’s a very sad thing, but at the same time they made it trending, thank you very much. I cannot tell you how much my fans show their love and support to me… I apologize to them that I won’t be doing Hera Pheri. Sorry.”

The comedy cult classic starred A-list actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the lead trio in the first two parts. Now with the exit of Kumar and the casting of Aaryan, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is expected to be helmed by director Anees Bazmee. The project is currently in the scripting and pre-production phase.

