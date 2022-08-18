Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ to wrap Box Office run?

Following the consistently poor Box Office numbers in the opening week, Akshay Kumar led ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is expected to soon wrap the theatrical run.

Kumar’s comedy-drama clashed with Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for the Raksha Bandhan opening, both on an unexpectedly underwhelming note though.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ which failed to show any improvement in the ticket sales to an already meagre debut, is unable to hit even a mediocre INR40 crore mark in the Box Office collection as of now.

While over 1000 shows of the film were cancelled on the second day itself following the poor start, Bhumi Pednekar and Kumar’s sophomore collab is expected to be out of the screens anytime soon, despite no major releases slated this week except for Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’.

By the end of day 6, the film had grossed INR36.22 crores, and by the looks of it, the film will struggle to touch the INR40 crore mark with the first week’s collection.

Adding to the disaster streak of 2022, the film is the third flop in a row for Kumar after ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

About the picture, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ follows the story of a brother Lala Kedarnath (Akshay Kumar), who is willing to sacrifice everything and face any hardship just to get his sisters married.

The film, which highlights social issues such as the dowry system and body shaming, is directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Kumar with Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur in main roles.

