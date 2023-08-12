27.9 C
Rs20 lac for slapping Akshay Kumar

A Hindu extremist group announced an INR2 million reward for slapping Bollywood star Akshay Kumar amid the controversy surrounding the film ‘OMG 2.’

The extremist group Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat group’s President Govind Parashar announced the reward. The outfit claimed the actor had hurt the sentiment of the Hindus by portraying Lord Shiva’s messenger.

The extremist group burnt the actor’s effigies and the film’s posters in Agra.

 

In the film, Akshay Kumar’s character bathes in dirty water and devours kachoris. Parashar accused the Bollywood star of tarnishing the diety’s image.  

Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat demanded the Indian government and censor board to ban the film. They warned that they would continue to protest against the film. 

OMG 2,’ the sequel of 2012’s ‘OMG: Oh my God‘, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in leading roles. 

Despite controversies, the initial reviews were positive. Renowned critic Taran Adarsh called it a “courageous project”. He praised The leading stars’ performance. 

Akshay Kumar had quite a disappointing year in 2022, and the lull continued to his first release of the year ‘Selfiee‘ as well.

