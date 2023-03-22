Akshay Kumar unveils poster of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of his highly-anticipated Hindi remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on Tuesday.

“We are ready for take off!” Kumar wrote in the caption, sharing the official poster on social media. “Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023.”

The remake of the Tamil-language drama flick also features Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan with Kumar.

The film is directed and written by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original, 2020 release, while, it is bankrolled by Suriya, Vikram Malhotra, Aruna Bhatia and Jyotika.

‘Soorarai Pottru’, starring Suriya, Rawal and Aparna Balamurali, was inspired by the real-life events of G.R. Gopinath – founder of the low-cost Indian airline, Simplify Deccan. Delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on the eve of the Hindu religious festival, Diwali.

Apart from the aforementioned remake, Akshay Kumar has his hands full with ‘Oh My God 2’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Capsule Gill’, ‘Hera Pheri’ threequel as well as a Marathi language title.

On the other hand, Madan has ‘Sanaa’, ‘Happy Teacher’s Day’, ‘Kacchey Limbu’ in the kitty, in addition to a web series ‘Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine’.

