Akshay Kumar’s flops cost whopping 600 crores loss to producers?

Bollywood self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, is known for making controversial statements against actors and he made A-lister Akshay Kumar his latest target.

KRK, in a tweet, said he could not understand why Akshay Kumar is called a star as his flops cost a whopping INR 600 crores loss to producers.

He wrote, “Producers loss for last 5 films of Akshay Kumar ! #Selfie – ₹100Cr loss. #RamSetu – ₹150Cr loss. #Rakshabandan ₹100Cr loss. #Prithviraj – ₹150Cr loss. #BachchanPandey – ₹100Cr loss. Total ₹600Cr loss. But he is still a star. How, I can’t understand.”

Akshay Kumar did not respond to the tweet but his fans lambasted him with harsh comments.

Yeh samajhne ke liye akal chahiye jo tere pass hai nahi kindly ignore it like we are ignoring you — Zahid Unar (@ZahidUnar9) June 28, 2023

So much negativity on #AkshayKumar because the success he got till 2021 in 3-4 years. — AnkitShandilya (@ImAnkit23) June 28, 2023

That is why khan sahab you were never a STAR — Rajan Malhotra (@CARajanMalhotra) June 28, 2023

You can’t understand…..that’s true — Deepak Kulkarni (@DEEPAKK37796910) June 28, 2023

The actor will be seen in ‘OMG: Oh My God!‘ sequel ‘OMG 2‘, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘, ‘Jolly LLB 3‘ and ‘Hera Pheri 3‘ amongst others.

Coming back to KRK, he recently said Aamir Khan proved himself to be ‘mentally disturbed’ when he approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead role in the ‘Campeones (Champions)‘ remake.

First Aamir Khan requested an actor to do his film champions and he refused. Now Aamir Khan is requesting Ranbir Kapoor to do his film. It’s proof that Aamir Khan is mentally disturbed. Because he must understand that why will Ranbir Kapoor do his film? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2023

“First Aamir Khan requested an actor to do his film champions and he refused,” he tweeted. “Now Aamir Khan is requesting Ranbir Kapoor to do his film. It’s proof that Aamir Khan is mentally disturbed. Because he must understand why will Ranbir Kapoor do his film?”