Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan a flop??

Bollywood film Raksha Bandhan got off to a poor start at the box office as 1000 shows got cancelled on the second day of its release.

The drama film, starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role, earned INR 8.20 crore on its opening day. Sales dropped to INR 6.40 crores on day two. The total collection stands at INR14.60 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s three movies Bell Bottom (2021), Bachchhan Paandey (2022) and Samrat Prithviraj (2022) have been a box office disaster. His film Sooryavanshi (2021), produced at a budget of INR 160 crores, hit at that period as it earned INR 196 crores in India and grossed INR 295 crores worldwide.

Raksha Bandhan tells the story of a brother, played by actor Akshay Kumar, who is willing to sacrifice everything and face any hardship just to get his sisters married.

Bhumi Pednekar, Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahil Mehta, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Abhinav Gautam, Rahaao, Neeraj Sood, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur, Salim Siddiqui and Shuruti Kumari are part of the cast.

The film, which highlights social issues such as dowry system and body shaming, is directed by Aanand L. Rai. He has co-produced the film with Vedant Baali, Kanupriya, Aanand L. Rai, Sonam Budha Sharmaa, Shashikant Sinha and Ashish Tandel.

