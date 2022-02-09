UAE: Al Ain to host 2022 World Paralympic Shooting Championships

AL AIN: For the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, will host the 2022 World Paralympic Shooting Championships, from November 3 to 17, 2022.

The international event will be hosted at the shooting range at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Al Ain, organised by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO).

A contract was signed by Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at ZHO, and Ghislaine BRIEZ, Chairperson of Shooting Para Sport, on behalf of the International Shooting Committee, in the presence of Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO.

A group of the organisation’s leaders and the International Shooting Committee attended the signing ceremony.

Over a thousand participants are expected at the event, including more than 500 athletes, accompanied by their coaches and delegations, representing more than 50 countries from several continents. The International Shooting Committee has decided that 31 athletes will be eligible to participate in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, based on their performance at the tournament, increasing the motivation for athletes to compete, and the overall importance of this tournament.

Participating athletes will compete in 27 different competitions including male and female categories and both individual and team competitions. These competitions will range from air pressure pistol and fire and rifle air pressure and fire (siktoon) across various distances. For the first time in its history, the tournament will also include official certified shooting competitions for blind athletes.

The tournament competitions are an opportunity for participating athletes to qualify to participate in the 2024 Paralympic Games Paris, and in other international competitions.

Al Humaidan praised the support of the wise leadership, saying that the success and prosperity of the nation is in the hands of each Emirati, and is a testament to the care and social supports afforded to all Emiratis, especially people of determination.

He pointed out that the successes achieved by people of determination in regional and international sports are the result of the support of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the main supporter of the sports for people of determination.

Al Humaidan stressed that the tournament comes as a result of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination. “These directives are to provide comprehensive support to host an exceptional tournament, especially in light of Abu Dhabi’s previous successes in hosting many international sports events, further bolstering the confidence of the Emirate and the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

For her part, Ghislaine BRIEZ expressed her thanks and appreciation to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination for agreeing to organise and host the tournament’s competitions.

She added that this year’s tournament, 2022, will differ from previous tournaments as it is the most important tournament in the FIFA calendar, where it is expected that a record number of athletes, delegations and countries will participate for the chance to secure qualification for the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. This expectation will require a tremendous effort from the event organising committee to ensure the event’s success.

BRIEZ confirmed that the Paralympic Shooting Committee trusts the city of Al Ain and the exemplary facilities of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Clubs, to deliver excellence in the organisation and hosting of this event, as the world’s most talented athletes of determination look forward to having the opportunity to showcase their skills and test their abilities.

Meanwhile, Al Kamali said that the organisation and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are looking forward to hosting this championship in Al Ain. “The hosting of this event marks an opportunity to build upon the unparalleled success of the five previous world cup tournaments hosted here, a success that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is deeply proud of, as it distinguished the Emirate as an exemplary host of sporting events for people of determination. This tournament also serves as an opportunity for our athletes to once again raise the UAE flag at an international sporting event,” he said.

