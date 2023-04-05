Al Aqsa Mosque: PM condemns attack on Palestinian worshippers

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

In a Tweet today, he said the brutal attack is violative of sanctity of holy month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister said the impunity granted to Israel has emboldened Tel Aviv to violate basic human rights with abandon.

I strongly condemn Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Brutal attack is violative of sanctity of holy month of Ramazan. Impunity granted to Israel has emboldened Tel Aviv to violate basic human rights with abandon. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 5, 2023

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Israeli forces’ attack on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque that hundreds injured.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch strongly condemned the assault on worshippers by Israeli police, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The act of Israeli forces have hurt sentiments of the Muslims across the world, she added.

The FO spokesperson called upon the international community to take urgent steps to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law and principles of the UN Charter.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch again made it clear that there are no diplomatic or trade relations between Pakistan and Israel. “Pakistan’s policy remains unchanged about Israel.”

Read more: Israeli police attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

On Tuesday night, Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and viciously assaulted dozens of Palestinian worshippers in occupied East Jerusalem.

The raid at Al-Aqsa started around 10 pm local time when heavily armed police officers were first spotted entering the site before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall – the building with the silver dome – where hundreds of men, women, elderly people and children were staying overnight to pray.

The worshippers were forcibly removed from the site where they were peacefully observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Comments