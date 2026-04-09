Al-Aqsa Mosque reopened after 40-day closure

Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem reopened to Muslim worshippers on Thursday after a 40-day closure imposed by Israel.

Jerusalem remains the centerpoint for Palestinians as the holiest site for Muslims. Palestinians aim for East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state, while Israel claims that the entire city is its new, undivided capital.

Located within the Old City, the mosque welcomed hundreds of Palestinian worshippers at dawn, as access was restored to the Al-Haram al-Sharif compound for the first time in weeks.

Witnesses reported deeply emotional scenes as the gates reopened alongside the call to prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Worshippers streamed into the compound, with many overcome with emotion, shedding tears and offering prostrations of gratitude in the courtyards.

Large congregations gathered for the Fajr prayer, marking the first time collective worship had been permitted at the site since its closure.

Read more: Israel heavily restricts Al-Aqsa access for first Friday prayers of Ramazan

The Al-Aqsa Mosque shutdown had been in place since February 28, when Israeli authorities restricted entry to mosque staff and officials from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, forcing other Palestinians to pray at smaller mosques across the city.

During the closure, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the compound on April 6, drawing further attention to the situation.

Authorities had also barred Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque this year, marking the first such restriction since Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.