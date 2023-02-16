Thursday, February 16, 2023
Al Kassah-IV: Joint military exercise of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia concludes

RAWALPINDI: The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise of Pakistan – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), “Al Kassah-IV”, was held at Military College of Engineering Risalpur today, ARY News quoted ISPR Thursday.

The troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army participated in the exercise. The two-week-long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of Route Search, Area Search, Vehicle/ Personal search and Area clearance operations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the drills regarding Improvised Explosives Devices (IED), Vehicle Improvised Explosive Devices (VIED), Anti-Suicidal, Victim Operated Improvised Explosive Devices and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise.

This is the 4th joint exercise of the Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

A high-level military delegation from KSA headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani also attended the closing ceremony.

