LIVE : Fire at Karachi's Al-Najeebi Electronics Market Doused

KARACHI: The fire that engulfed the Al Najeebi electronics has been doused after very short time while cooling process is underway, Ary News reported.

Earlier, a fire erupted at the Al-Najeebi electronics market in the Saddar area of Karachi, on Monday night.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the blaze had engulfed the seventh, parking floor of the building. While three vehicles were completely burnt in the fire parked on the floor.

Initially, three fire tenders were dispatched, but additional units were called in as the fire intensified.

Currently, two fire tenders and a snorkel are on-site working to douse the flames.

The market administration stated that the upper floors of the building house various offices, situated above the electronics and mobile markets.

Rescue 1122 officials added that ambulances have also been dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, fire brigade staff are facing difficulties because the blaze is located on the seventh floor. The market administration reported that several people are trapped on the floors above the seventh floor.”

Sources said that a person conditions deteriorated owing to suffocation owing to filling of smoke in the building while the man is being shifted to hospital.

On the other hand, 68 remains of the Gul Plaza fire tragedy victims have been handed over to the heirs so far as the investigation enters 17th day.

According to the inquiry committee, the deaths of 79 people in the Gul Plaza fire have now been confirmed.

Officials said that the bodies and remains of 68 victims have so far been handed over to their families.

However, the remains of five individuals, including a man identified as Khurram, are still kept at the Edhi mortuary, as no relatives have come forward. Sources added that the remains of more than four victims have yet to be recovered.

Investigators said the statement of the child linked to shop number 193 will be recorded for a third time. Preliminary findings indicate that the fire broke out in shop number 193 after a matchstick ignited.

Sources disclosed that CCTV footage from the mezzanine floor has been included in the inquiry, but footage from the first and second floors could not be obtained. It was further revealed that the fire brigade and rescue teams began spraying water immediately instead of carrying out an organised rescue operation.

According to the investigation, shopkeepers broke open the grills on their own around 20 minutes after smoke filled the building. While most people managed to escape, around 25 to 30 individuals remained inside Dubai Crockery.

In statements recorded by investigators, shopkeepers at Dubai Crockery claimed that some people were prevented from leaving and were told that the fire would extinguish itself. One shopkeeper stated that he guided nearly 150 people towards an exit.

The findings have raised serious questions about negligence and delays in evacuation, as the investigation into the Gul Plaza tragedy continues.