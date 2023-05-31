Al Pacino, 83, is expecting fourth child in a month!

Veteran American actor, Al Pacino, is set to embrace fatherhood once again in a month.

As per the reports from a foreign media publication, Al Pacino is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, who is eight months pregnant, confirmed the rep for ‘The Godfather’ actor.

Reportedly, the Hollywood veteran has been dating Noor Alfallah since the Covid pandemic, however, their romance first came to light in April last year, when the two were spotted together at a dinner.

It is pertinent to mention that Pacino has three children. His daughter Julie with the acting coach Jan Tarrant was born in 1989, while he also shares twins, a son Anton James and a daughter Olivia Rose (born in 2001) with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

On the other hand, Alfallah was earlier in relationships with Mick Jagger and Nicolas Berggruen.

Speaking about fatherhood earlier, Al Pacino said in an interview, “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”